Odisha: Naveen Patnaik slams BJP govt’s move to change Panchayati Raj Diwas date

Former Odisha chief minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for not celebrating March 5 as Panchayati Raj Diwas, the birthday of veteran leader Biju Patnaik. Veteran Odisha leader and freedom fighter Biju Patnaik. (HT File Photo)

Alleging that the decision was an attempt to erase the legacy of his father, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief also questioned the rationale behind changing a tradition that has been followed for over 30 years.

“For more than three decades, Odisha has celebrated Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5. What is the reason for this decision? You can change the names of awards, deface his statues and alter the dates, but you cannot take away the love and affection that people have for Biju Babu. He lives in the hearts of the people,” Patnaik said while attending a function in BJD’s office to celebrate the birth anniversary of his father.

Patnaik said the BJP, under chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is engaging in “immature politics and small-minded actions” by repeatedly targeting the legacy of Biju Patnaik.

“Can the BJP shut down Paradip Port, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in Sunabeda, NTPC in Talcher, or institutions like OUAT and NIT Rourkela — projects that bear Biju Patnaik’s imprint? Now, they are trying to change the name of Biju Patnaik International Airport. Can you erase the history that Biju Babu was a freedom fighter who went to jail for India’s independence? How many projects will you attempt to erase his legacy from?” he asked.

The BJD has also announced state-wide protests from Thursday over this.

Responding to Patnaik’s remarks, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the former CM should answer why his government had stopped holding ‘gram sabha’ and ‘palli sabha’ meetings since 2011.

“The BJD government had finished the Panchayati Raj system, and they got the response (of citizens) in the 2024 (state) polls,” Samal said.