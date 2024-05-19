Odisha: Over 79 lakh voters to determine fate of over 300 candidates in Phase 5

Over 79 lakh voters across five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 assembly constituencies of Odisha would determine the political fate of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, former Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram and former Indian hockey team captain Dilip Tirkey among 305 candidates in the fifth phase of polling on Monday. The Odisha police said 655 mobile parties will be deployed during the elections to ensure foolproof security during polling. (Representative Image)

The five Parliamentary constituencies are Kandhamal, Sundagarh, Bargarh, Bolangir and Aska. A total of 265 candidates are in fray for the 35 Assembly seats and 40 candidates for the five Lok Sabha seats.

Odisha chief electoral officer Nikunja Dhal said a total of 79.69 lakh voters, including 40.33 lakh men and 39.35 lakh women will exercise their franchise at 9,162 polling booths. Of the total booths, 20 percent are sensitive or critical polling stations, including some in the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts of the state.

More than 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the five Lok Sabha constituencies, including Aska Lok Sabha constituency, where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was hacked to death by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) rivals early this week.

This round will determine the fate of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who is seeking chief ministership for a record sixth term. Like 2019, 77-year-old Patnaik is contesting from two constituencies - Hinjili in Ganjam district and Kantabanji in Balangir district.

Director general of police (DGP) Arun Kumar Sarangi said 655 mobile parties will be deployed during the elections to ensure foolproof security during polling. “There are 48 interstate borders with interstate border checkposts. We have formed 257 flying squad teams and 251 static surveillance teams. I request the voters to come out in large numbers,” said Sarangi.