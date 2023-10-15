Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha Principal Accountant General (A&E) Ananta Kishore Behera passes away

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2023 12:38 PM IST

Behera, a 1998-batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, joined as Principal Accountant General (A&E), Odisha in February last year

Odisha’s Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) Ananta Kishore Behera passed away late Saturday night in Bhubaneswar. The 52-year-old succumbed to lung-related ailments.

Odisha’s Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) Ananta Kishore Behera (HT Photo/Sourced)

Behera, a 1998-batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, joined as Principal Accountant General (A&E), Odisha in February last year.

Prior to his posting as Principal Accountant General (A&E), Odisha, he worked as Director General of Audit, East Coast Railway in Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar.

He has also audited the UMOJA (United Nations), the United Nations’ administrative reform initiative in New York, the Management Development Programme (MDP) at the University of California and Berkeley, and Embassy Audit at Riyadh, Doha and Jeddah.

