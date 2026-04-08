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Odisha: Second phase of inventory of Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar begins

Odisha: Second phase of inventory of Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar begins

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 02:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Puri, The second phase of the inventory of the Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar commenced on Wednesday, officials said.

Odisha: Second phase of inventory of Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar begins

A selected team of servitors, gemologists and goldsmiths entered the sacred treasury at 11.30 am, along with Ratna Bhandar Committee chairman Justice Biswanath Rath, and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's chief administrator, Arabinda Padhee.

The inventory exercise, the first in 48 years, had begun on March 25 for the daily-use ornaments of the deities.

"During the first phase, the entire process was documented through videography, photography, and 3D mapping to ensure transparency. A digital catalogue of the daily-use ornaments was prepared and stored in separate 'sindhukas' , categorised by metal type," Padhee said.

The current phase focuses on the Bahar Ratna Bhandar, where festival ornaments and jewellery are stored.

Justice Rath said this inventory includes the famous 'Suna Bhesa' ornaments used on the chariots and four other occasions.

Elaborate security measures have been made by the district police in view of the exercise, officials said.

The measures include strict access control, multi-layered security, deployment of striking forces at key locations, and standby teams of executive magistrates, fire services, medical staff, and anti-sabotage units, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha: Second phase of inventory of Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar begins
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha: Second phase of inventory of Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar begins
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