Odisha: Security forces intensify hunt for Maoist leader Sukru in Kandhamal

Odisha Police on Friday continued its intensive combing operation in Kandhamal district to track down Sukru alias Krishna, a state committee member of the Maoists, as the joint exercise with the Special Operations Group (SOG) entered its third day. Intensive combing underway in Kandhamal (Representative photo)

Sukru, who carries a reward of ₹65 lakh on his head, has come under the spotlight after more than 50 cadres, including State Committee members, surrendered since November last year. Officers said Sukru has become desperate to keep his flock together.

Last week, police recovered the body of Anwesh, Sukru’s deputy and a military platoon commander carrying a bounty of ₹37.50 lakh, from a shallow grave in the Kandhamal forests.

Police alleged that Sukru himself ordered the killing after learning that Anwesh had decided to break away from the organisation and surrender. “When Sukru learned about his intentions, he eliminated him and buried the body,” a senior officer involved in the anti-Maoist operation said.

Earlier, deputy platoon commander Jagesh and party member Ratna were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Kandhamal.

According to the police, Sukru currently commands a group of approximately 25 armed cadres who are struggling to find an escape route as the security cordon tightens around them.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Home portfolio, recently told the State Assembly that only around 40 active Maoist cadres remain in Odisha, down from an all-time high of nearly 800, when the movement was led by senior commanders from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha and had spread its influence across more than half of the state’s 30 districts. Today, their activities are largely confined to pockets in and around Kandhamal.