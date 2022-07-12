Odisha: Three crushed to death after speeding SUV rams into auto; five critical

In a tragic incident, three villagers travelling to a local market in an autorickshaw to sell vegetables were allegedly crushed to death by a speeding SUV on Tuesday morning on NH-57 in Odisha’s Sonepur district.

Five others were seriously injured in the accident and they are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police officials said the mishap took place at Badabahali chhak on NH-57 when an Ertiga car coming from Sonepur side rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a bike parked on the roadside killing three villagers in the autorickshaw. The three deceased were identified as Guabati Jai (40), Satya Pradhan (45) and Prananath Biswal (45).

Sonepur SP Amaresh Panda said the vegetable traders in the autorickshaw had stopped at Badabahali chhak to chat with two people on a bike. The vegetable traders were heading to Sonepur to sell their weekly produce at the ‘Tuesday Haat’.

After the mishap, the travellers in the SUV fled. A uniform of a police inspector with blood splattered on it was found inside the car. The uniform reportedly belongs to a woman inspector working in Sundargarh district.

All the injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital.