Odisha to begin OBC census in April, aims to complete it by July

The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) has asked all district collectors and municipal commissioners to begin conducting a caste census in the state by April so that it concludes by July, well ahead of next year’s assembly and general elections.

The survey, aimed to find out social and educational conditions of people belonging to backward classes including their occupation and other parameters, was supposed to begin in May 2021. However, it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The survey is likely to exclude those OBC persons whose socio-economic standards have gone up over the years.

In a letter to all district collectors and municipal commissioners, OSCBC member VV Yadav emphasised that they should personally ensure the timelines for the census are met.

“The district survey management plan...should be prepared and sent to the commission by the end of March,” Yadav said.

The Odisha government had in August 2021 announced 27% reservation for OBCs in urban bodies as well as panchayati raj institutions. But no such reservation was done in last year’s panchayat and civic polls after the Orissa high court quashed the state government’s notification saying it was not possible in the absence of any quantitative data on OBCs as clarified by the Supreme Court. But the ruling Biju Janata Dal allocated 40% of the party’s tickets to OBCs in the panchayat polls.