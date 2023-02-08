Home / India News / OBC appointments in jobs above 27% rate during 2014-21, govt shares data

OBC appointments in jobs above 27% rate during 2014-21, govt shares data

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Union ministry of social justice and empowerment shares data on representation of SC, ST and OBC in government recruitment and HEI enrollments.

The ministry has released a set of data on the representation of the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and OBCs in government positions and HEIs.(File)
The ministry has released a set of data on the representation of the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and OBCs in government positions and HEIs.(File)
BySnehashish Roy

The representation of the other backward classes (OBC) in total number of government appointments through direct recruitment has been consistently above 27% from 2014 to 2021, the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment on Wednesday said in a statement. It further said that the enrollment of OBCs in the higher educational institutions (HEI) has also been increasing during this period.

The ministry has released a set of data on the representation of the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and OBCs in government positions and HEIs. The data on government positions has been collated from information uploaded by different ministries and departments on Representation of Reserved Categories in Posts and Services (RRCPS) portal.

Also read: SC employees in Haryana to get reservation in promotion: CM Khattar

According to the ministry, the representation of SC in the total number of government appointments made through direct recruitment and promotion in 2014 was 17.97%, for ST it was 8.26% and for OBC it was 31.50%. However, the percentage of representation went down to 17.07% for SC, 7.57% for ST and 30.68% for OBC in 2021.

In HEIs, there has been an increase in the number of enrollments from all reserved categories. In 2014-15, around 46.06 lakh students from SC, 16.4 lakh from ST and 112.5 lakh students from OBC were enrolled in universities, colleges and standalone institutions. In 2020-21, around 28% increase in HEI enrollment was recorded in SC, 47% in ST and 31.7% increase in OBC.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
obc reservation scheduled caste scheduled tribes + 2 more
obc reservation scheduled caste scheduled tribes + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out