OBC appointments in jobs above 27% rate during 2014-21, govt shares data

The representation of the other backward classes (OBC) in total number of government appointments through direct recruitment has been consistently above 27% from 2014 to 2021, the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment on Wednesday said in a statement. It further said that the enrollment of OBCs in the higher educational institutions (HEI) has also been increasing during this period.

The ministry has released a set of data on the representation of the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and OBCs in government positions and HEIs. The data on government positions has been collated from information uploaded by different ministries and departments on Representation of Reserved Categories in Posts and Services (RRCPS) portal.

According to the ministry, the representation of SC in the total number of government appointments made through direct recruitment and promotion in 2014 was 17.97%, for ST it was 8.26% and for OBC it was 31.50%. However, the percentage of representation went down to 17.07% for SC, 7.57% for ST and 30.68% for OBC in 2021.

In HEIs, there has been an increase in the number of enrollments from all reserved categories. In 2014-15, around 46.06 lakh students from SC, 16.4 lakh from ST and 112.5 lakh students from OBC were enrolled in universities, colleges and standalone institutions. In 2020-21, around 28% increase in HEI enrollment was recorded in SC, 47% in ST and 31.7% increase in OBC.

