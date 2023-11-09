Odisha woman sleeping on verandah raped, stabbed; suspect arrested: Nayagarh cop

A mentally unstable woman in Odisha’s Nayagarh district is battling with her life after a driver allegedly raped and then stabbed her with a knife while she was sleeping outside her home on Wednesday night.

Police said one person was arrested for the rape

Police officials in Nayagarh district said the woman who has been living separately from her husband over last few years was sleeping on the verandah of a villager in the district when a driver named Panda allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“The victim’s family members spotted her lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to the Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital early this morning, where she was undergoing treatment. The victim took the name of Panda, a driver who lives in the area. We have arrested the accused,” said police inspector Dilip Kumar Swain of Itamati police station.

The accused is a driver and is known to be a drug addict. However, it is not clear whether a youth or more people are involved.

