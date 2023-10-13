Odisha woman thrashes girl in her care to death for uprooting sapling

A woman allegedly thrashed to death a 13-year-old girl in her care for uprooting a marigold sapling in her garden at Udala in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, police said and added that the accused has been arrested.

Police said Laxmi Murmu, 30, assaulted the 13-year-old while the girl’s parents were away in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. “On Wednesday evening, the girl’s parents received a call from her neighbour that her daughter uprooted a marigold plant. After returning home on Thursday, when the girl’s parents went to their neighbour’s place to inquire about their daughter, they found her hanging by a saree. Her body bore injury marks,” said Banamali Barik, a local police officer.

The girl’s mother alleged Murmu thrashed her daughter to death and then hung her body to pass it off as suicide. “They thrashed her to death for uprooting marigold and green chilly plants. Can a small child like her die by hanging? They hung the body to make it seem like a suicide case. Had she stolen the plants, they should have waited for us. We would have compensated their loss. Instead, they thrashed her to death. I want justice.”

Police said they were awaiting the post-mortem report to arrive at a conclusion.

