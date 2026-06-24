Official suspended over ‘security lapses’ during CM’s visit to Buxar

The Bihar government has suspended the executive officer (EO) of the Buxar Municipal Council for “serious lapses and negligence” in security arrangements during Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s visit to the town in the month of May, officials said. Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary. (HT Photo)

HT had carried the report prominently on serious lapses and negligence in security arrangements during the CM’s visit to Buxar.

According to a notification issued on Monday by the Urban Development and Housing Department, Kumar Ritwik, the EO of the Buxar Municipal Council, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The action has been taken on charges of alleged serious negligence in security arrangements and violation of official instructions during the CM’s visit to the town on May 23.

“The CM visited Buxar on May 23. During his visit, his helicopter could not land at Quila Maidan. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a high-level inquiry committee headed by the additional district magistrate was constituted to investigate the incident,” the notification said.

The inquiry committee found the EO responsible for the lapses. According to the report, the EO failed to discharge his official duties properly, acted negligently, violated the orders of senior officers, and committed serious lapses in the security arrangements for the CM, it said.

“As per the report received from the Buxar district magistrate, the charges against the EO appear to be of a serious nature, and his conduct has been found to be in violation of Rule 3(i), (ii), and (iii) of the Bihar Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1976,” the notification said.

Therefore, after due consideration, and in accordance with Rule 9(1) of the Bihar Government Servants (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 2005, the EO is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders, it added.