Leh, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a ₹7.62 crore project for the comprehensive upgradation and beautification of Old Town Leh, aimed at preserving its heritage character while improving infrastructure and visitor experience, officials said on Sunday. Old Town Leh to get facelift under ₹7.62 crore LG-approved project

The project includes the construction of multipurpose trench and common utility duct for underground placement of overhead electric cables, sewerage lines, water supply networks, and communication cables besides the development of public amenities and beautification works around the historic Leh Palace, a Lok Bhavan spokesperson said.

The works also includes development of heritage-compatible pedestrian footpaths, façade improvement, parking facility, installation of ornamental lighting and benches in sync with the local architecture, flower pots, heritage-style signage, wayfinding infrastructure and other public amenities, aimed at enhancing the overall visitor experience in the Old Town, he said.

The project follows directions issued by Saxena on March 15, just two days after assuming office as the Lieutenant Governor, for a comprehensive makeover of Old Town Leh. The works are expected to be completed by September this year, at an estimated cost of ₹7.62.

During his visit to the are on March 15, Saxena directed departments concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan to address issues relating to sanitation, infrastructure improvement, utility management and overall urban development in the historic area, which is a major heritage and tourism zone of Leh city.

He had taken a strict note of the broken pavements, dug-up streets, haphazard construction including drainage in the middle of the streets and overhanging electric wires, that ruined the aesthetics of the area, besides causing considerable woes to visitors and locals alike.

The spokesperson said the initiative is in line with the Lieutenant Governor's vision of transforming Leh into a clean, organised, pedestrian-friendly and world-class tourist destination, while preserving its unique heritage and architectural character.

The project aims at providing a sustainable and long-term solution for coordinated utility management, minimizing repeated excavation works and promoting environmentally sensitive urban infrastructure in the heritage area.

"Old Town Leh is the cultural and historical heart of Ladakh and one of the most iconic heritage precincts in the Himalayas. Our endeavour is to preserve its unique character while providing modern, efficient and sustainable urban infrastructure.

"This project will not only improve public utility services and pedestrian facilities but also enhance the overall experience of residents and visitors. It is a major step towards creating a clean, organised, heritage-sensitive and tourist-friendly urban environment that reflects the rich legacy of Ladakh while meeting the aspirations of a modern society," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Old Town Leh, one of Ladakh's most prominent heritage and tourism destinations, has been facing challenges arising from unplanned utility services, exposed overhead cables, repeated road cutting, inadequate pedestrian facilities and deterioration of its traditional aesthetic character.

The project seeks to provide a sustainable and long-term solution to these issues through integrated urban infrastructure development, the spokesperson said.

The integrated utility corridor will facilitate coordinated management of public utilities, minimise repeated excavation of roads, improve maintenance efficiency and significantly enhance the visual appeal of the heritage precinct in Leh, he added.

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