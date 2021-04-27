Omar Abdullah uses his twitter to amplify distress messages

After recovery from Covid-19, National Conference president Omar Abdullah has started using his Twitter account to amplify messages of people who are in need of oxygen, plasma, ICU beds or medicines across the country.

Over the last 48 hours, the former J&K chief minister has retweeted dozens of such messages on the microblogging website. Most of these messages were either posted by people in need of help across the country, especially in the national capital New Delhi, where patients are in need of help. Abdullah has more than 3 million followers on Twitter and is the only politician from the J&K who has millions of people following him.

“I want to be able to help people through this crisis as best I can because I know what’s it’s like to have a loved one in the hospital fighting against Covid. To that end, I’ve opened up my DMs for now and will amplify every message requesting/offering help,” wrote Omar Abdullah on Twitter shortly after he started retweeting the messages on Sunday.

On April 9, Omar Abdullah had tested positive for Covid-19, days after his father NC president and MP Srinagar tested positive.

“Omar has a powerful following on the social media. By amplifying distress messages through his account, he is actually getting help for many. This is a good gesture. Other politicians should also try to help people in a similar way,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a social activist.