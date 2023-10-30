On 49th death anniversary, Mallika-e-Ghazal Begum Akhtar remembered with soulful ‘Haziri’

LUCKNOW Singer and actress Begum Akhtar, acclaimed as Mallika-e-Ghazal, was fondly remembered on her 49th death anniversary in Pasandbagh, Thakurganj. A ‘Haziri’ was organised by Lucknow Bioscope, supported by Takshila Education Society, marking a decade of tribute to the legendary artist. Classical singer Amrita Chatterjee graced the occasion with her melodious performance at the mazaar. A ‘Haziri’ was organised by Lucknow Bioscope, supported by Takshila Education Society, marking a decade of tribute to the legendary artist. (Deepak Gupta)

The event evoked deep emotions, as Amrita Chatterjee expressed, “Today we feel the presence of Begum Akhtar ji, much like the devotion to Mother Ganga in Bengali culture.” The tribute continued with heartfelt renditions of ghazals by Parvez Hussain on tabla, Azhar Warsi on keyboard, and Zeeshan on Sarangi.

Enthusiasts like Satish Tansale, who travels annually from Pune to honour Begum Akhtar, shared their personal connections, saying, “I come here early in the morning to talk to my mother (Begum Akhtar).” Yashwant Parashar from Takshila Education Society considered it a privilege to pay this musical tribute on her death anniversary.

Begum Akhtar’s life, marked by early tragedy, began her journey into music at a tender age. She sang her first public performance at fifteen, which eventually led her to record thumris, dadras, and ghazals. Her life was a blend of music and acting, culminating in her final performance in Ahmedabad on 30 October 1974, where she passed away in the arms of a close friend.

