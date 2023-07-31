On 4th Shravan Monday, 6L devotees turn up at Kashi Vishwanath temple

VARANASI Nearly six lakh devotees, including kanwariyas, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here on the auspicious occasion of the fourth Monday of the Shravan month.

Kashi Vishwanath temple (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’, the Jalabhishek ritual was performed as per tradition. Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s public relation officer Piyush Tiwari said that over 5 lakh devotees offered prayers at the temple till 5 pm on Monday.

After the Mangala Aarti, the devotees started the ‘Jalabhishek’ ritual. Devotees in large numbers also offered prayers at other Shiva temples in Varanasi on the occasion. Temples like Mrityunjay Mahadev, Tilbhandeshwar, Rameshwar, Gauri Kedareshwar, Shooltankeshwar, Markandey Mahadev, Baba Srangnath Mahadev, and the BHU Vishwanath also witnessed a large pilgrim turnout.

This year, the Shravan month started on July 4 (Tuesday) and will continue till August 31 (Thursday). It is after a long gap of 19 years that the holy Shravan month will last two months due to ‘Adhik Shrawan Maas’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}