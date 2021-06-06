On suspicion of extra-marital affair, woman, her friend kill husband in outer Delhi

New Delhi A 31-year-old woman allegedly spiked her husband’s dinner and killed him with the help of her male friend at their home in outer Delhi’s Nilothi Extension near Nihal Vihar, police said on Sunday. According to police, the woman allegedly planned the murder as she suspected her husband of having extra-marital relationships. While the woman has been arrested, investigators are still looking for her friend.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh said the police control room received a call regarding a murder in a house in Nilothi Extension on the morning of June 3, after which a team found the body of the victim, identified as Anil Sahu, who ran a placement agency, with multiple injuries on face, neck and head.

Police said that Sahu’s wife, Bhuvneshwari Devi, was present at the rented home along with their two children and two other women. While Devi told police that two outsiders had come to meet her husband and murdered him, investigators found gaps in her story and also questioned her about the injury marks and blood spots found on her body and clothes.

Police said her children and the two women, who were present in the house, were unaware of any such visit.

“Devi was further questioned and asked about the injuries. She broke down and confessed to the crime and the involvement of her friend, Raj. We arrested her,” said DCP Singh.

During questioning, he said, Devi disclosed that she had a regular fights with her husband and had even filed a dowry, assault and threat case against him last year at their hometown in Jharkhand. However, the issues were resolved and she again started living with him in Delhi.

“The marital discord began again as Devi suspected her husband of having affairs with other women. Whenever she confronted him, he would beat her. When she could not bear the atrocities of her husband, she planned to kill him with the help of Raj,” added the DCP.

According to police, on the night of June 2, when Sahu returned home from work, Devi allegedly spiked his dinner and after he fell unconscious, she allegedly tied him up with Raj’s help. However, he gained consciousness after a while and it lead to a scuffle.

Devi and Raj allegedly overpowered him and stabbed him with a sharp tool. Thereafter, they dressed up the crime scene to make it look like a murder by outsiders.

After Raj left, Devi alerted her family members and neighbours, police said.