On the run for 4 years, prisoner arrested during visit to home

Lucknow: After masterminding his jailbreak and successfully evading capture for four years, a visit home played spoilsport for a wanted criminal who was arrested by U.P. Special Task Force on Saturday evening.

Sanjay Singh, a murder accused, had been on the run since 2018 when he scaled the walls of Mathura district jail. For the last two years, he made a living by mining stones in Rajasthan, police officials said, adding Singh carried a reward of ₹25,000 for any information leading to his capture.

Sharing further details, a senior STF official said Singh, who hails from Achenera in Agra, was arrested in 2015 in a loot and murder case under the Farah police station limits in Mathura, and had been in the district jail since.

Singh and two other inmates, Rahul Kushwaha and Nawab Khan alias Kaluwa, broke out of the jail together and went to Varanasi where they worked as labourers. Singh, later, shifted base to Jamnagar in Gujarat to work in the mines.

The STF official said the unit was continuously tracking his location and got information about his visit home for Diwali. Singh was arrested near the Kali Mata temple under Sadar Badar police station limits in Mathura, and handed over to the district police. Two of his accomplices, who had escaped with him, were arrested earlier.