On woman’s request, Smriti Irani removes cow dung from a Varanasi park

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday participated in a cleanliness drive in a Varanasi locality after a woman informed her that a park where her daughter’s marriage was scheduled was surrounded with heaps of cow dung.

During her two-day visit here, the union minister was out on an inspection of Bhim Nagar Colony in Sikraul area of Varanasi when a woman Chinta Devi, approached her.

She said that the park where her daughter’s marriage was to take place was strewn with cow dung and sought the minister’s help in getting the park cleaned.

Hearing this, the minister visited the park, picked up a spade and started removing the cow dung. “Seeing her, Varanasi BJP district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma and other party workers also joined the cleaning exercise,” said BJP corporator Madan Dubey who was present at the spot.

The minister also interacted with others present there and directed the public representatives including minister of state Ravindra Jaiswal to solve their problems. She was accompanied by Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava, Varanasi city unit president Vidyasagar Rai, city unit general secretary Jagdish Tripathi and Naveen Kapoor, minister Madhup Singh, regional councilor Dinesh Yadav, Madan Dubey, Sandeep Tripathi, Sandeep Raghuvanshi.

She also inspected the health sub-centre and health and wellness center Korouta where she directed the health departement officials to make sure that the benefits of all the government schemes reached the poor and needy.

Chief medical officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary told her more than 200 deliveries are done at the center. The minister applauded the health department team and hugged ANM Rajat, who played an important role in this work. She also administered polio drops to three-month-old Sonam Gupta, who came to the center with her mother Preeti Gupta.

At the health and wellness center, community health officer (CHO) Priya Mall apprised her about the facilities being provided to the citizens at the wellness centre. Mall said that this center is proving to be very beneficial for the people of the area.Chief development officer Abhishek Goyal, district tuberculosis and leprosy officer Dr. Rahul Singh, ACMO (RCH) Dr. AK Maurya, deputy DHEIO Kalpana Singh and Usha Ojha, medical officer in-charge, Kashi Vidyapeeth Dr. Amit Singh besides others were present on the occassion.

