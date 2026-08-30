Thiruvananthapuram, The KSRTC has recorded a significant rise in revenue and ridership during the Onam holidays, aided by additional services and effective service planning, according to officials.

Onam rush boosts KSRTC revenue, ridership

A record collection of ₹8.07 crore was registered on Chathayam day alone, when 3,787 buses operated and covered 12.78 lakh km, catering to 22,02,992 passengers, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation said in a statement on Saturday.

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Of the total collection, ₹2.30 crore came through the Priyadarshini free-ticket scheme for women, the corporation said.

On Uthradam day , as many as 21,45,267 passengers travelled on KSRTC buses, generating a total collection of ₹7,88,69,469 including ₹2,04,31,007 through the Priyadarshini free-ticket scheme.

The number of passengers on Uthradam this time was higher than the 19,31,706 recorded on the corresponding day last year, while revenue rose from ₹7,57,98,253 it said.

On Thiruvonam day , 2,597 buses operated and carried 12,95,172 passengers, generating ₹4,77,14,150. Last year, 9,52,396 passengers travelled on the day and the corporation recorded ₹4,74,34,359 in revenue.

On Avittam day , 3,490 buses operated and generated ₹7,01,71,004 in revenue from 19,91,846 passengers. In comparison, the corporation had recorded ₹6,15,50,237 from 17,81,644 passengers on the corresponding day last year.

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{{^usCountry}} The KSRTC said the increase in services on Uthradam, Thiruvonam, Avittam and Chathayam days helped ensure smoother travel for passengers while also boosting revenue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The KSRTC said the increase in services on Uthradam, Thiruvonam, Avittam and Chathayam days helped ensure smoother travel for passengers while also boosting revenue. {{/usCountry}}

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It said days with heavy passenger traffic were identified in advance and additional services were arranged accordingly.

Effective service planning and the deployment of more buses for inter-state travel also helped passengers reach their destinations without paying exorbitant fares, the corporation said.

The KSRTC also said efficient management of the rush ensured safe travel for passengers and helped strengthen public confidence in the public transport system, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.