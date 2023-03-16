Home / Cities / Others / One case of H3N2 detected in Assam; health department on alert

One case of H3N2 detected in Assam; health department on alert

ByUtpal Parashar
Mar 16, 2023 08:49 AM IST

The state health department has started creating awareness on hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette while monitoring the situation on a “real time basis”

The Assam health department on Wednesday reported one case of the H3N2 infection in the state, as the National Health Mission said a close watch is being kept on the “evolving seasonal influenza” through the integrated disease surveillance programme.

A health worker collects blood sample of a person as a precaution against the H3N2 virus. (AFP Photo)
The department has started creating awareness on hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette while monitoring the situation on a “real time basis”.

“Sufficient stock of test kits, medicines, consumables for diagnosis and case management have been maintained in all health facilities including medical colleges,” the National Health Mission in Assam informed.

The department stated that cases of H3N2 and other seasonal influenza have symptoms like cold, fever, body ache and cough and patients usually recover within a week or so. But high-risk groups such as old people, pregnant women, children and people with co-morbidities might experience more symptoms and need hospitalisation.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

