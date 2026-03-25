One dead in second building collapse in Old Prayagraj in 47 days

The collapse of a portion of another dilapidated structure in Prayagraj’s Old City, in a span of just 47 days, has once again exposed the dangers hiding in the narrow lanes of the area. The collapsed portion of an old building in the South Malaka area on March 24. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday evening, a portion of an ageing building collapsed in the South Malaka area, killing a worker. This is the second such incident in just 45 days, prompting the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) to intensify action against dilapidated structures that pose a risk to residents.

PMC has decided to seek active police support, especially in Old City parts including Chowk, Rani Mandi, Shahganj, Nakhas Kohna, Lok Nath, and Gadi Sarai, where many buildings, some over a century old, remain inhabited despite their fragile condition.

Dinesh Sachan, chief engineer, PMC, revealed that around 105 buildings across all eight municipal zones have been flagged as unsafe. Most of these structures, estimated to be 80 to 100 years old, have already been served notices asking owners to repair or vacate them. Sachan, however, pointed to a significant limitation of the PMC. “Under current regulations, the corporation cannot forcibly evacuate occupants, even when a building is declared unfit. Its role is restricted to issuing warnings and urging owners to take corrective steps before a mishap occurs,” he said.

The city witnessed a similar incident on February 5, when a portion of an old structure came crashing down in the crowded Shahganj Sabzi Mandi near Saudagar Ki Masjid. Three people were trapped under the debris, triggering an overnight rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF teams.

“Such incidents are becoming increasingly common. Routine surveys continue to uncover buildings well past their safe lifespan. While engineering standards place the durability of well‑constructed buildings between 100 and 120 years, roughly over 400 families in Prayagraj still live in homes that are more than 150 years old,” said an PMC official.

Over the past two decades, several fatal accidents have highlighted the danger, including the mishap that occurred in Mutthiganj Hatia Chowk in 2022 where five people lost their lives after a balcony collapsed.

Officials admit that even when dangers are identified, acting swiftly is often difficult. Long‑pending property disputes and court cases frequently stall evacuation or demolition, enabling residents to continue living in them.

The risk is compounded by collapses at ongoing construction sites, where hurried work, lax safety practices and deep excavations destabilise adjoining old buildings, causing the already dilapidated structures to collapse.