Wayanad , One more case of Shigella infection has been confirmed among students of a school in Kerala's Wayanad district, taking the total number of cases to nine, health officials said on Thursday.

One more Shigella case confirmed in Wayanad school, tally rises to nine

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The district medical officer said that 14 samples were collected from the 514 students initially identified with symptoms and sent for testing.

Of these, nine have tested positive, while the results of five samples are still awaited.

The DMO said no additional samples need to be sent for testing, as those exhibiting similar symptoms are also being treated as Shigella cases because they are "epidemiologically linked" to the confirmed infections.

The official said that, apart from the 514 students initially identified with symptoms, 38 more students and 27 adults who came into contact with those affected have also developed symptoms of the bacterial infection.

Of those considered infected, 45 have been admitted to government and private hospitals in the district, the DMO said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Everyone's condition is stable," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Everyone's condition is stable," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Disease prevention and containment measures, along with intensive awareness campaigns, are being carried out in the area under the leadership of the health department and local self-government institutions.

A special chlorination drive is also underway to disinfect drinking water sources.

Authorities have urged the public to strictly follow the precautionary guidelines issued by the health department and maintain personal, food and environmental hygiene.

People experiencing symptoms have been advised to seek treatment at the nearest health facility without delay.

The district collector has declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions in the Shigella-affected and adjoining areas until June 14.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. It spreads primarily through contaminated food or water, or through contact with infected individuals.

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