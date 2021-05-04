One-third of total Covid deaths at PGIMS, Rohtak in April alone

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 death toll and a total of 264 persons have succumbed to the contagion at the institution in April only.

As per data taken from the hospital officials, 768 deaths have been reported at PGIMS between May 1, 2020 and May 4, 2021. Of these, 264 deaths (34%) were reported last month alone.

Last year, 10 persons lost their lives due to Covid at PGIMS in May, 25 in June, 36 in July, 41 in August, 84 in September, 45 in October, 127 in November and 52 in December.

Similarly, 13 deaths were reported in January this year, two in February, three in March, 264 in April and 66 in May so far.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said that the death toll witnessed a sharp rise in April, 2021.

“The reason was growing number of patients. We have 113 ICU beds and our doctors are making all efforts to save lives of every patient undergoing treatment here. Also, people had lowered their guard this year which resulted in rise in caseload and deaths,” she added.

A senior doctor at PGIMS, requesting anonymity, said there is rise in Covid suspected deaths. “Hospitals are admitting patients who have RT-PCR positive reports and there are many patients with false negatives, whom hospitals are refusing admission. Such patients are also dying,” the doctor added.