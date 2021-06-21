Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Online diploma course in “Basics of Yoga” at SPPU from this academic year
others

Online diploma course in “Basics of Yoga” at SPPU from this academic year

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced an online diploma course in the “Basics of Yoga” from this academic year
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:24 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced an online diploma course in the “Basics of Yoga” from this academic year. SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar made the announcement on June 21, marked as International Yoga Day. It will be a 60-hour online course and interested students can apply for admission through the official website of the SPPU.

“This unique course is built on the guidelines of in the new education policy (NEP). There is a balance of traditional Yoga knowledge and modern science in the syllabus of this course. It will be beneficial to students to maintain their physical and mental health. A student completing the course will get two credits,” said Prof Karmalkar.

“ Soon we are going to upload the admission process details and other information about the course on our website. My appeal to students as well as other interested candidates would be to take the benefit of this unique course on yoga,” he added.

Yoga guru Dr Samprasad Vinod said, “To keep a balance between body, mind and emotions yoga is important for everyone. Doing daily yoga makes us more strong and mentally fit for life’s challenges.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP