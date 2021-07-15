Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Online registration for PG and research courses at DU likely to open from July 26

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi University is likely to start the online registration for admissions to postgraduate and research courses from July 26, university officials said on Thursday. The decision was taken during a meeting of the admission committee officials.

However, no decision was taken on the schedule for admissions to undergraduate courses, officials said.

The university conducts an entrance for admissions for all postgraduate (PG), M.Phil, and PhD courses.

A senior official who attended the meeting said, “The online registration process for PG and research courses is likely to begin from July 26. The admission committee recommended starting registrations for the nine undergraduate entrance test-based courses as well.”

Last year, around 140,000 students applied for entrance to various postgraduate courses at DU, and 14,000 students applied for MPhil and PhD courses, according to DU data. The tests are conducted by the National Testing Agency.

All postgraduate courses at Delhi University have entrance examinations in addition to merit-based admissions for DU graduates. NTA also conducts entrance tests for nine undergraduate courses.

Due to the cancellation of board examinations this year, there is speculation that the university may conduct admissions through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET). However, there has been no clarity on the matter so far. Officials are still exploring different ways to conduct undergraduate admissions.

In 2019, the PG entrance tests were conducted in the first week of July. Last year, they were delayed by the pandemic and were conducted in September.

