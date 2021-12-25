Home / Cities / Others / Only struggle, not poll plunge will help farmers: BKU Ekta-Ugrahan
Only struggle, not poll plunge will help farmers: BKU Ekta-Ugrahan

BKU Ekta Ugrahan leaders say the farm struggle against farm laws had taught them that struggle worked for them than seats in Parliament or state assemblies
The main two leaders of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, and Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, say their organisation was not for the poll plunge, but had also not issued any boycott call. (HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 10:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sangrur With some farmers’ unions deciding to contest Punjab assembly polls, Bharti Kisan Union (BKU Ekta-Ugrahan) said farmer unions should focus on resolving issues of farmers through struggle, than hoping to gain anything from electoral politics. The biggest farmer outfit in Punjab claimed that they will not support any party, but have also not given any call of a poll boycott either.

State president Joginder Singh Ugrahan and general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan said, “Farmers’ struggle against farm laws has proved that the rights and interests of farmers cannot be saved and ensured by sitting in Parliament or assemblies; this can be achieved only through struggle.”

“We consider electoral politics as a derailing and misleading activity and therefore, we will call for people and farmers to maintain their unity,” they said, adding that they have had to hold Pakka Morchas (permanent sit-ins) opposite deputy commissioners or SDM offices in 15 districts for implementation of demands, even after the Punjab government had accepted these.

