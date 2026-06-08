Under the five-day special campaign ‘Operation Vajrapat’, conducted from June 1 to June 5 across the Varanasi range, police registered 94 cases against 165 identified criminal gangs comprising 1,080 gang leaders and members who allegedly used social media platforms to intimidate people and were involved in various criminal activities. During the operation, 23 accused were arrested in the districts of Ghazipur, Jaunpur, and Chandauli.

Op Vajrapat: Police identify 165 criminal gangs across Varanasi range

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Of the 165 criminal gangs identified during the operation, the highest number, 64, were found in Chandauli, followed by 56 in Jaunpur and 45 in Ghazipur. These groups operated under various names, including the Mahakal Gang, Katra Gang, 315 Gang, Farsa Gang and Sawan Gang, among others.

During the campaign, police identified 64 criminal gangs in Chandauli comprising 265 members. A total of 49 cases were registered against these groups, and four accused were arrested, police said.

In Jaunpur, 56 criminal gangs with 423 members were identified across various police station areas. Each gang had its own leader, and police registered 10 cases against them while arresting eight members.

In Ghazipur, police identified 45 criminal gangs comprising 401 members. Each group was led by a gang leader, and 10 cases were registered against them. Eight members were arrested during the operation, police added.

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{{^usCountry}} Varanasi range deputy inspector general of police Vaibhav Krishna said the campaign helped identify criminal gangs that were not confined to conventional crimes but were increasingly using social media platforms such as Reels and WhatsApp groups to intimidate people, extort money, project dominance, and publicise criminal activities. The DIG said strict action has been initiated against those found involved in such activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varanasi range deputy inspector general of police Vaibhav Krishna said the campaign helped identify criminal gangs that were not confined to conventional crimes but were increasingly using social media platforms such as Reels and WhatsApp groups to intimidate people, extort money, project dominance, and publicise criminal activities. The DIG said strict action has been initiated against those found involved in such activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said detailed information, including member lists, mobile phone numbers and social media IDs of several gangs, was collected during the campaign. Investigators also reviewed police station records from the past five years to establish links between earlier criminal cases and gang activities. In addition, seminars and interactions were held with businessmen, doctors and lawyers to gather intelligence and information about the operations of these gangs, police added.

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Police have appealed to residents of Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Chandauli to share information about any such gangs or anti-social elements through the CUG numbers of police officers, by dialling 112, or via the Police Satark Mitra/WhatsBot helpline number 7839860411, so that prompt and strict action can be taken against those involved in criminal activities.