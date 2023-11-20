Open Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan borders a challenge for personnel, says IG SSB

Discharging duty at the open Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan Border was challenging for SSB Jawans due to the possibilities of misuse by anti-social elements of a third country.

IG SSB Ratan Sanjay talking to mediapersons in Gorakhpur on Monday (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those were the thoughts of Ratan Sanjay, inspector general, Shasastra Seema Bal, in conversation with a media team after dedicating 277 newly trained jawans, on Monday.

Terming the SSB the most disciplined force, he said that after 44 weeks of rigorous training, these jawans had been dedicated to the nation. He observed their performance in convocation programmes in the 26th Passing Out Ceremony and administered the oath to them. He also inspected their parade at SSB Ground in Gorakhpur and expressed hope that these jawans would strengthen the SSB.

The IG SSB said that the force had a strong intelligence wing to monitor inputs of intelligence agencies and work in tandem with them.

Nepal and Bhutan are neighbours and companion countries, and the open border is used by citizens of these countries. But the chances of troublemakers of a third country sneaking in has increased, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay asserted that SSB Jawans deployed at Sunauli and Rupaidiha Border use civil dress to mix among civilians to check human traffickers and smugglers at these borders in cooperation with non-government organisations.

In reply to a question, Sanjay said that the SSB had unique features of national integration and in this battalion most jawans were from Bihar.

Abdur Rahman