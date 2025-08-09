Search
Open pit in Meerut: NHRC issues notices to chief secretary, DGP; seeks probe report on death of 3 children

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow/meerut
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 07:16 pm IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has requested a report from the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) and state’s chief secretary regarding the death of three children who fell into an open pit in Meerut district.

The incident occurred on August 3, in Sival Khas area of Meerut district, where three children drowned after falling into a pit that had been dug approximately 40 days earlier, left unsecured, and had filled with rainwater. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the NHRC has issued notices to the CS and DGP of Uttar Pradesh over the deaths of three children, aged 8-9, who drowned on August 3 in a six-foot-deep pit allegedly left open by a builder during construction in a newly developed colony in Meerut district. The Commission, on August 8, sought a detailed report within two weeks.

The notice stated that the report from Uttar Pradesh should detail the status of the investigation and specify whether any compensation has been provided to the victims’ next of kin.

The incident occurred on August 3, in Sival Khas area of Meerut district, where three children drowned after falling into a pit that had been dug approximately 40 days earlier, left unsecured, and had filled with rainwater. According to reports, the children were returning from a shop after buying chocolate when they accidentally fell in, resulting in their tragic deaths.

The NHRC noted that, if accurate, the details in the news report raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim children. Therefore, it has issued notices to the CS and the DGP, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

