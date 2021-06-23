Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Open School results for Classes 5 to 8 on June 27

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST
PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Open School will declare results for Class 5 to Class 8 on June 27 at 11am.

The result will be published on the website www.msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in

Dr Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that in January 2021, the examinations for open school students were held.

“The final exam for Class 5 at primary level and Class 8 at secondary level was conducted across seven divisions of the State board,” said Bhosale.

“Students can take printouts of the results published on the website,” said Bhosale.

Maharashtra State Board of Open School conducted the examinations across Pune, Aurangabad, Mumbai Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik and Latur divisions of the board.

Board officials noted that this result will be published subject-wise for students.

