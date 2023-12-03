Operation Trinetra: Gorakhpur to become state’s 1st safe city with integrated CCTV surveillance

GORAKHPUR Strides toward becoming the safest city in the state are being made as the integration of CCTV cameras into a centralised control room enhances surveillance in Gorakhpur, said ADG Akhil Kumar.

Commending the positive response from the public and the business community to Operation Trinetra, the ADG said that a total of 17,487 CCTV cameras have been installed, with over 300 seamlessly integrated into the control room.

Under Operation Trinetra, specific areas were targeted for enhanced surveillance, prompting police personnel to swiftly install CCTV cameras to fortify the city’s safety, particularly for women, children, and the business community.

Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation takes the lead in camera installations with 17,487 units, surpassing Gautam Buddha Nagar’s 15,732 CCTV cameras. Shahpur police station leads with 3,094 CCTV cameras, followed by 2,494 in the cantonment and 1,320 in Kotwali police station, bolstering the police’s crime prevention and resolution capabilities.

In addition to Operation Trinetra, zone police successfully implemented Operation Kavach along the Indo-Nepal Border to combat drug smuggling, safeguarding the youth from the perils of drugs while raising awareness among the local populace.

Operation Kavach, executed in collaboration with the local intelligence unit and civil police, monitors border crossings in seven districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh: Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Shravasti, Bahraich, and Balrampur.

DIG Training of Sashastra Seema Bal, Hemo Chandra, highlighted the awareness efforts undertaken by SSB personnel, who conducted an awareness rally in Gorakhpur on Saturday as part of a two-week-long Swachhta awareness campaign.

What makes a ‘Safe City’?

A city’s safe status is determined by four parameters: digital security, health security, infrastructure security, and private guards. Fortunately, Gorakhpur possesses key elements such as AIIMS, BRD Medical College, Guru Gorakshnath Hospital, Ayush Medical College, a well-developed infrastructure, and a public address traffic system.

