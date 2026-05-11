Kochi, The probe into cases against a racket involved in creating forged documents for organ donation in Kerala will also investigate the role of hospitals, Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said on Monday.

Organ donation document forgery racket probe to cover hospitals too: Kochi City Police Commissioner

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In a joint operation by the Ernakulam Rural Police and Kochi City Police, a racket involved in supplying forged documents was busted, and six of its members were arrested from various parts of Kerala.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said coordinated efforts by police units across the state have been launched.

He said the investigation would also cover hospitals in the state.

"Hospitals will become a part of the investigation as it progresses. Whether it was done with their knowledge or without it, this is a sector where strong SOPs and procedures are in place. We need to examine how those procedures were bypassed," he said.

Police have so far arrested six persons in the case, including alleged mastermind Najeeb, who was taken into custody from Uttar Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said the racket used to identify victims, pay them money and create fake documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said the racket used to identify victims, pay them money and create fake documents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, the police received specific information about the large racket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, the police received specific information about the large racket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Based on that, synchronised raids were conducted across the state, from Kasaragod to Kollam city. At least five cases have been registered. The police department has decided to form a team to coordinate the investigation statewide," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Based on that, synchronised raids were conducted across the state, from Kasaragod to Kollam city. At least five cases have been registered. The police department has decided to form a team to coordinate the investigation statewide," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, police officials said Najeeb has nearly 12 criminal cases registered against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, police officials said Najeeb has nearly 12 criminal cases registered against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, the organ donation process for donors and recipients involves complex verification procedures requiring certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs and MPs, and the accused allegedly presented forged documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the organ donation process for donors and recipients involves complex verification procedures requiring certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs and MPs, and the accused allegedly presented forged documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The FIRs stated that the gang had been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, fake police clearance certificates and forged letters and letterheads in the names of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Alathur MP K Radhakrishnan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIRs stated that the gang had been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, fake police clearance certificates and forged letters and letterheads in the names of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Alathur MP K Radhakrishnan. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from these, the accused allegedly issued forged letterheads in the names of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Police also alleged that the accused forged recommendation letters of several leading doctors.

The cases were registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and the use of forged documents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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