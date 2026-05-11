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Organ donation document forgery racket probe to cover hospitals too: Kochi City Police Commissioner

Organ donation document forgery racket probe to cover hospitals too: Kochi City Police Commissioner

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, The probe into cases against a racket involved in creating forged documents for organ donation in Kerala will also investigate the role of hospitals, Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said on Monday.

Organ donation document forgery racket probe to cover hospitals too: Kochi City Police Commissioner

In a joint operation by the Ernakulam Rural Police and Kochi City Police, a racket involved in supplying forged documents was busted, and six of its members were arrested from various parts of Kerala.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said coordinated efforts by police units across the state have been launched.

He said the investigation would also cover hospitals in the state.

"Hospitals will become a part of the investigation as it progresses. Whether it was done with their knowledge or without it, this is a sector where strong SOPs and procedures are in place. We need to examine how those procedures were bypassed," he said.

Police have so far arrested six persons in the case, including alleged mastermind Najeeb, who was taken into custody from Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from these, the accused allegedly issued forged letterheads in the names of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Police also alleged that the accused forged recommendation letters of several leading doctors.

The cases were registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and the use of forged documents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Organ donation document forgery racket probe to cover hospitals too: Kochi City Police Commissioner
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Organ donation document forgery racket probe to cover hospitals too: Kochi City Police Commissioner
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