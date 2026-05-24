Organic banana cultivation gains ground in Ganga Doab of Kaushambi

Farmers in the Ganga’s riverine belt of neighbouring Kaushambi district are increasingly turning towards organic banana cultivation under the Namami Gange project. This transition is aimed at reducing the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides and promoting sustainable farming practices. For representation only

Kaushambi, often referred to as “Mini Bhusawal” for its large-scale banana production, has more than 2,550 farmers engaged in banana cultivation and earning substantial income. According to district horticulture officer Avdhesh Mishra, banana cultivation currently spans nearly 6,000 hectares in the district.

Farmers associated with the Kaushambi Banana Growers’ Association noted that the fertility of agricultural land in the Ganga Doab region has been declining due to the prolonged use of chemical inputs. Wasim Naqvi, a farmer linked with the association, said cultivators in the Ganga’s coastal areas are now shifting towards organic banana farming to preserve soil health and improve crop sustainability.

As part of efforts to keep the Ganga pollution-free, the government has been encouraging horticulture and organic farming activities within a five-kilometre stretch on both sides of the river.

District horticulture officer Avdhesh Mishra said the initiative has started showing positive results. “During the current year, farmers have started organic banana cultivation in nearly 50 hectares in the Ganga belt areas of Kaushambi. Expansion of banana cultivation in the riverine region will not only increase the area under the crop but will also help improve soil health,” Mishra said.

To further support banana growers, a tissue culture laboratory has been established at Chilla Shahbazi village at a cost of over ₹2 crore. This addresses a long-standing problem for farmers who often faced heavy crop losses due to delays in procuring quality tissue culture banana saplings from states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal.

“After the establishment of the tissue culture lab in Chilla Shahbazi village in 2023, banana growers of Kaushambi as well as neighbouring districts are now getting high-quality tissue culture saplings on time,” Mishra added. Officials said the advanced laboratory, based on modern technology, is expected to strengthen banana cultivation in the region and reduce farmers’ dependence on outside suppliers for planting material.