Two uncles of an eight-year-old motherless boy allegedly tortured and critically injured him by burning his tongue, jaw and cheeks with a hot iron rod in Rohtas district on Monday evening, police said. Orphaned boy burnt with hot iron rod by uncles in Rohtas

Police said the incident took place in a village under the jurisdiction of Baddi police station.

The child’s mother died six months ago, while his father works in Maharashtra. The boy had been living in the village with his two uncles. Villagers said he was often neglected, remained hungry and wandered around the neighbourhood.

Two days earlier, the child had entered a nearby house in search of food. The house owner took him to the Baddi police station, accusing him of theft. However, after preliminary inquiry, police found that the child had not stolen anything but had merely entered the house. Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Vriksha Kumar counselled the child and handed him over to his uncles on the request of villagers.

On Monday, neighbours heard the child’s cries and rushed to the house, where they allegedly found the uncles torturing him. They accused the child of insulting them and burned his tongue, jaw and cheeks with a hot iron rod, police said. On seeing the villagers, the accused released the child but locked him inside the house without arranging medical treatment.

Villagers recorded a video of the injured child, which later went viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and police intervened. The Baddi SHO reached the spot and, late in the evening, rescued the severely injured child and admitted him to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram. The CWC was closely monitoring the case, its member Dadan Pandey said.

Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP) Roshan Kumar said a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted murder and causing grievous hurt had been registered against the two uncles at Baddi police station on the statement of the child’s maternal uncle. One of the accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the other.

“The child’s father has been informed and has left Mumbai for his native place. The police are ensuring the child’s treatment under their supervision. After treatment, he will be produced before the CWC for further action,” the SP said.