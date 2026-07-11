‘United for Punjab’: Channi says will meet Baghel today

Ending days of suspense, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and senior Congress leaders considered close to him, will finally meet party general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday, to place the party workers’ “sentiments” before him. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and senior Congress leaders considered close to him, will finally meet party general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday, to place the party workers’ “sentiments” before him

“United for Punjab, we have invited Punjab Congress incharge Bhupesh Baghel ji on July 11th to place before him the sentiments of our Congress workers and the people of Punjab,” he said in a post on X Friday evening.

After his arrival in Punjab on Monday on a five-day visit, Baghel has held a series of interactions with several party leaders and office-bearers, gearing up the party for the 2027 polls. He has now extended his visit.

Channi, who is said to be “miffed” at not being appointed the state president, had not met Baghel.

On July 1, the Congress announced that Amarinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab unit president and appointed Channi as chairperson of the campaign committee. In his post, Channi also said senior leader and party MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh will host the meeting at his residence here.

Besides Channi and Sukhjinder Randhawa, Pargat Singh and Bharat Bhushan Ashu could be among the leaders to meet Baghel, people familiar with the matter said. Warring is not going to be part of the meeting. Leader of opposition and senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa will also be attending the meeting. He has been invited by Rana Gurjeet.

Several senior leaders held a meeting in Mohali in Channi’s presence on Monday, days after several incumbent and former MLAs threw their weight behind the Jalandhar MP to be reconsidered for the state unit chief’s post.

Baghel has already ruled out any change in the state party leadership.

In another development, former Union minister Buta Singh’s family demanded that Channi be made the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls due early next year.

Late Buta Singh’s son Sarabjot Singh and daughter Gurkirat Kaur, who called on Channi at his residence, spoke to the media in the presence of the former CM.

Kaur said that in the previous elections, we demanded that the chief ministerial candidate be from the Dalit community. “Even now, we want to request Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress leadership that we want to see Charanjit Channi as the chief minister. The next year’s elections should be fought under his leadership,” she said.

Buta Singh served as the country’s home minister and was one of the tallest Dalit leaders from Punjab. Channi is also a prominent leader from the community.

Speaking to reporters earlier during the day, Warring said Baghel has told him that a meeting has been scheduled for Saturday. Baghel will speak to them separately, he said on Friday. Warring said he does not hold a grudge against any leader and asserted that the Congress is united.

When told that the Channi camp is not accepting his leadership, Warring said there was nothing like that and added: “Tell me one senior leader who has said that they are not ready to accept me. Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Aruna Chaudhary, Partap Singh Bajwa, tell me who among these leaders has said so?”After initial reluctance, senior leaders considered close to Channi on Thursday decided to meet Baghel.

Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh had said: “We will meet Baghel and present our views.” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who also addressed a press conference here, exuded confidence that everything will be resolved.

She also said, unlike the AAP, whose government in Punjab is being run by leaders sitting in Delhi, the same culture does not exist in Congress.

Leaders, including Pargat Singh and Randhawa, have asserted that the Congress remained “united and strong”, saying the party’s larger objective was to return to power after the 2027 assembly polls.

Pargat Singh, however, acknowledged that some “differences of opinion” existed and said these would be conveyed to Baghel.

Dismissing speculation about a rethink on Warring’s retention as the state party chief, Baghel on Wednesday said, “When the high command has taken a decision, it is not changed. ‘Koi gudda-guddi ka khel hai kya ke baar-baar nirnay badla jaega? (Is this a child’s play that the decision will be changed repeatedly?)”