Odisha cancels preliminary exam for post of accountants after errors in question paper

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Monday cancelled the written examination for recruitment of accountants in the Department of Housing and Urban Development after protests erupted over “massive errors” in Odia question papers.

On Sunday, thousands of aspirants expressed resentment over the Odia medium question papers alleging that the question paper was “full of errors”.

Following the outrage, OSSC chairman Abhay in a fresh notice said, “Due to substantial errors in the printing of Odia version of the questions in Preliminary examination for Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development department, the OSSC has decided to cancel the preliminary examination (both Odia and English versions).”

It further said that the commission regrets the inconvenience caused to the applicants. “Fresh date for preliminary examination for Accountant will be announced shortly,” the notice added.

The aspirants blamed the commission for not scrutinising the question papers before conducting the examination. “The question paper has made the OSSC a laughing stock. How is that a sample question paper after printing was not overviewed by the appropriate authority before the test was conducted? Very shameful & shows how incompetent people are given such important responsibility,” said an aspirant.

Another said: “After the state government made Odia the default language option for answering the questions in group B and C exams last year, we had opted to appear in the examination in Odia. But when we got the question paper, we were scratching our heads to understand. There was a lot of printing mistakes in all three sets.”