Our take| Way out of tricity’s traffic maze together

With a population of over 12 lakh and 15 lakh registered vehicles, Chandigarh has the highest density of vehicles per household in the country, leading to traffic congestion. With neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula piggybacking on its transport infrastructure as residents commute to and fro daily, it is prudent to involve both satellite cities while developing a plan for the UT.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Since the metro rail plan was shelved, Chandigarh administration has not been able to opt for any alternative, including monorail, skybus or metrolite.

Last week, the Chandigarh administration decided to go in for a fresh study on a mass rapid transit system (MRTS) suitable for City Beautiful.

In addition, over two lakh vehicles on inter-state routes cross the city daily. With neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula piggybacking on its transport infrastructure as residents commute to and fro daily, it is prudent to involve both satellite cities while developing a plan for the UT.

Since the metro rail plan was shelved, the UT administration has not been able to opt for any alternative, including monorail, skybus or metrolite.

The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) report of 2009 on the city’s mobility needs is outdated as Chandigarh’s periphery has transformed. A fresh look at the traffic congestion in the tricity is imperative in view of its contiguous border with Mohali and Panchkula.

Fast on growth, slow on mobility

Mohali district’s population has grown to 15 lakh in a decade. Private housing societies in Kharar, New Chandigarh, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi besides Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) have come up and it has become a BPO industry hub with a large migrant population, comprising mostly young professionals. Yet, Mohali does not have its own transport system and is entirely dependent on Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses.

On the other hand, Panchkula district has also grown manifold. The town has expanded beyond the Ghaggar river. The Barwala belt is also seeing rapid development and housing societies in Pinjore that have added to the need for a fast-track transport system. Though the fleet of buses has been increased to 189, including 32 local buses, a coordinated approach to a transport solution is needed.

Debate question

Should UT involve Mohali and Panckhkula in its MRTS plan?

A new study on Chandigarh’s mass rapid transit system has been initiated and the administration is ready to go it alone on the project. Is it a good idea or should Panchkula and Mohali be on board, too? Write to chandigarh@hindustantimes.com, latest by September 3 5pm.

