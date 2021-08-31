Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Out on parole, Gurdaspur man held with 1kg heroin
others

Out on parole, Gurdaspur man held with 1kg heroin

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Ali Nangal village of Gurdaspur, who is already facing trial in seven cases, including murder, drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:50 AM IST
The accused in Khanna police custody in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Out on parole, a Gurdaspur resident was arrested with 1kg heroin in Khanna on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Ali Nangal village of Gurdaspur, who is already facing trial in seven cases, including murder, drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the accused was nabbed from the national highway near Libra village. He was coming in a Hyundai Verna car from Khanna side when cops stopped him for checking. On frisking, 1kg heroin was found hidden under the car seat.

Police said the recovered heroin costs about 5 crore in the international market.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station of Khanna.

The SSP added that the accused told the police that he had procured the heroin from Dwarka of Delhi and was going to sell it in different parts of Punjab.

RELATED STORIES

It has also come to the fore that when the accused was in jail, the staff had recovered mobile phones and contraband from his possession at least twice. He had come out on parole on May 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GADVASU starts admission process, invites online applications

GADVASU inks pact for ethno-veterinary research with varsity in Karnataka

SAD announces Dhillon’s candidature from Samrala

Pensioners’ union members booked for blocking highway in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP