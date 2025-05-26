Out to arrest suspect, Noida police constable shot dead in Ghaziabad

A police constable was allegedly shot dead while another was injured late Sunday during a raid to arrest a suspect staying in Ghaziabad’s Nahal village. The attack on the police took place around 100-200 metres from the house of the suspect. (Representative file photo)

Ghaziabad police officials said that the incident happened around 11pm on Sunday when a team from the Phase 3 police station from Gautam Budh Nagar was taking along suspect Qadir (single name). A mob attacked the police team and also opened rounds of fire.

“We received information from the Gautam Budh Nagar police about the firing incident and that constable Saurabh Kumar, aged about 26, had sustained a gunshot injury, and he was taken by his team to a hospital in Ghaziabad. There, he was declared dead by doctors. They had come for arrest of suspect Qadir who was wanted in a case. A sub-inspector of the Gautam Budh Nagar police gave a police complaint for the attack on the police team, and we have registered an FIR in this connection,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, DCP (rural zone), Ghaziabad police Commissionerate.

Nahal village is located about 3km inside from National Highway (NH) 9, and alongside the Upper Ganga Canal. The attack on the police took place around 100-200 metres from the house of the suspect.

“The Ghaziabad police came to know about the incident around 11:30pm on Sunday. Prima facie, the Ghaziabad police were not informed about the raid by the Gautam Budh Nagar police. However, we will get this verified,” DCP added.

The FIR states that the suspect was a suspect in a case related to Bharatiya Nayata Sanhita (BNS) section 303(2) (theft) registered at the Phase 3 police station on May 21.

“When we nabbed Qadir, he started shouting and telling his accomplices that police were taking him, and they should hit them. Upon hearing this, a lot of people gathered and started shouting that these were policemen, and today, they should be buried… When we made Qadir sit in our vehicle, his brother and others started shouting that police were taking along his brother, and they indiscriminately started to fire at police. Constable Saurabh got a bullet hit in his head, and another constable, Sonit, also fell down,” the FIR stated.

It further stated, “When we were taking along injured constables Sachin, Sonit, and others, the mob again opened fire and resorted to stone-pelting while circling the police vehicle. One of our team took constable Saurabh to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead…”