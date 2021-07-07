Outer gate of Sibtainabad Imambada in Lucknow set to regain its glory soon

LUCKNOW The outer gate of the 173-year-old Sibtainabad Imambada in Hazratganj that collapsed last year during lockdown, is set to regain its glory soon. The new version of the gate would be exactly the same as it used to be in 1847 — the year when the construction of the Sibtainabad Imambada was completed, said officials with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the agency undertaking the restoration exercise.

“Funds have been allocated for the re-construction of Sibtainabad Imambada gate. The job is expected to be completed by October-end,” said Dilip Khamari, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Lucknow Circle.

Officials have also procured old photographs of the gate from the archives that shows the gate in its full glory. “Sibtainabad Imambada gate was one of the most beautiful gates in the city. But due to negligence and encroachment in its surroundings, the gate had fallen victim to apathy and eventually collapsed on April 2, 2020. Now we have launched a massive re-construction drive to bring it back to its original shape,” said a senior official with ASI (Lucknow Circle).

Officials said they had hired a city-based firm —SN and Company for the rejuvenation exercise. This company has restored Gulistan-e-Eram, Chhatar Manzil and other heritage structures in Lucknow and other parts of UP.

“The gate is one of the most beautiful structures. But prior to embarking upon the re-construction exercise, we first had to find out the cause of its collapse,” said Nitin Kohli, owner of the company and an expert who is leading the team carrying out the re-construction work.

On studying the rubble, Kohli said it was found that the structure collapsed due to overloading. “Being an old structure, it was already weak. The encroachers around the gate had laid double RCC slab over the gate, which eventually brought it down,” he said.

Kohli said the restoration work would be carried out in three phases. “In the first phase, we would ensure the removal of encroachment and the modern structures that damaged the structure to the core. Once done with the removal of modern structures, the second phase would comprise of re-construction and strengthening, which is the trickiest part,” he added.

Why tricky? “In a general restoration exercise, we restore an existing structure. However in this case, there is no existing structure; we have to re-construct it from the scratch and then have to strengthen up. Hence, we have procured some old pictures of the gates and would re-construct the structure with the same dimensions, using surkhi, lime and mortar,” he said.

The third phase would ensure its beautification, said Kohli.

“The ASI eventually started the work. There is also a dire need of an encroachment drive as many shops are still running illegally within the gate. The district administration and the ASI should ensure that the gate remains encroachment-free in future,” said Mohammed Haider, mutwalli, Sibtainabad Imambada.

Historians said the gate was built in 1847 along with the Imambada, which was started by Amjad Ali Shah, the fourth King of Awadh. But it could not be completed during his lifetime, and it was left to his son, Wajid Ali Shah, to complete the edifice.