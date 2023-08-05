Tripura: Outsider mob thrashes minority school student over hijab row

A minority student of a school in Tripura’s Sepahijala district was allegedly beaten by an outsider mob after the former protested against them for preventing the female minority students from entering school wearing hijab.

Police said Aliaaj Sarkar Suman, 16, a student of Class 10 of Karaimura higher secondary school at Bishalgarh sub-division, was beaten outside school premises on Friday.

The victim has filed a complaint at the Bishalgarh police station against unknown people, police said. “We received a complaint from the student who accused some outsiders of beating him. The case will be registered,” said assistant inspector general of police Jyotisman Daschowdhury.

The incident sparked outrage among the locals who protested outside the school for not preventing atrocities against its students. They alleged that the school headmaster or the teachers did not take any action at the time of the incident.

Following the outrage, police personnel were deployed in the area to pacify the crowd. “Currently, the situation is under control,” said a senior police official.

People familiar with the matter said a delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad met the school headmaster a few days ago and requested him not to allow the minority female students to enter the school wearing a hijab as “it is non-compliance with the prescribed government uniform”.

