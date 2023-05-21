Outsiders destroying BJP’s prospects in Tripura, says former CM Biplab Deb

Former chief minister of Tripura and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that a section of “outsiders” and “people with infiltrator mentality” are influencing and destroying the prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

BJP leader and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Deb said that he has already informed the party’s top leadership about it and expressed his willingness to do any job in any capacity entrusted to him under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi.

“The BJP is a disciplined party. We shall run the party under the leadership of Modiji and Amit Shah (Union home minister). But a section of outsiders is influencing the party. I have already informed our top leadership. I have full faith in Modiji and I shall work given to me in any capacity,” the former CM said.

“The BJP does not belong to any one particular person,” said Deb, who is also the party in charge in Haryana, after arriving in Agartala from his 20-day visit to Delhi and Haryana.

He further said that the party has support from the people and would win both Lok Sabha seats from the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP stormed to power for the first time in 2018 in Tripura in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a regional party, by eradicating the Marxist government that reigned for more than two decades.

Deb was made the chief minister but last year, he was replaced by Manik Saha, once his close aide, a few months before the Assembly polls. Since then, his presence in political events has reduced.

The party formed its second-term government under the leadership of Manik Saha this year.