Outsourced worker shares video from Taj minaret, fired

An outsourced staff member engaged in cleaning work at the Taj Mahal climbed one of the four minarets of the monument and shot a video of the Taj Mahal and posted it on social media. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Taking note of the video, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has removed the man and issued a warning note to the vendor. The video has been taken down from social media sites.

“We probed the origin of the video and it was found that a contractual worker, identified as Vishal, climbed the minaret for cleaning work and on reaching the top filmed a video about a week ago and posted it on social media,” an ASI official said.

Kalandar Vij, senior conservation assistant, ASI, at Taj Mahal, informed that cognisance was taken of the video going viral on social media groups and its origin was probed.

The video was prepared from a height and the camera shoots 360 degree coverage of the Taj Mahal. Such filming of video and used for publicity is banned. Moreover the video was made from the top of one of the four minarets which used to open for Taj visitors but has been closed for decades for security reasons.

“The staff member has been removed from duty and a warning note has been issued to the vendor who was outsourced the cleaning work. The video has been removed from social media sites,” said Vij.