Over 10 lakh tests, 1 lakh positive cases, 1400 deaths in April alone

Ranchi: The terrible ferocity of the second wave of covid-19 infection across Jharkhand can well be assessed by looking back to the growth of cases and fatalities in April during which over 1 lakh cases and more than 1400 deaths were reported alone.

The state, which had discovered its first 1 lakh cases in seven months between March 31-October 27 last year, detected the same number of cases in just one month in April this year. However, the mortality growth is very disturbing as the state recorded even more number of deaths in April than what it had together reported in the first 12 months of pandemic’s outbreak.

While Jharkhand registered a total of 1,113 covid-19 deaths till March 31 this year, it added another 1,427 deaths in just 29 days in April.

According to state health department’s bulletin, Jharkhand discovered 1,03,249 cases and reported 1,427 deaths between April 1-29. It, however, saw 48,770 recoveries during this period. These cases came after testing 10.02 lakh samples with positivity rate stood at 10% (out of 100 samples tested, 10 returned positive) indicating greater spread of the infection.

The growth of cases broke all previous records in turbulent April, The state reported highest ever single day spike in positive cases and mortality on April 28 when 8075 cases were discovered and 149 deaths were registered. Till April 29, the state has 55,877 active cases.

Jharkhand during last year peak had discovered 3331 cases on August 31 and that too after holding a special testing drive on campaign mode. After April 20 this year, the state has been discovering more than 5000 cases on daily basis.

Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, which is the hardest hit by the pandemic and stood at the top of the covid list, alone discovered over 32,000 cases and registered 548 deaths out of the 1 lakh cases and 1427 deaths reported from across the state.

According to April 30 morning bulletin, the state has thus far reported a total of 227,450 cases including 55,877 active cases, 169,033 recoveries and 2540 deaths.

Seven days covid-19 growth rate in the state was 2.10% against the national average of 1.18%.

The state’s all parameters on covid-19 stood poor in comparison to the national average. On April 29, the seven-day covid-19 growth rate in the state was 2.55% against the national average of 1.36%. While state’s seven days doubling period was 27.52 days, the national average was 51.48 days. Jharkhand’s recovery rate was 74.31% against the national 82.10%. The state’s mortality rate stood at 1.11% against the national average of 1.10%.

The rising number of cases in the state has put the health care and services in crisis causing much trouble to patients, many of them had died in want of adequate and timely treatment.

The state is facing acute shortage of oxygen supported beds and life saving drugs particularly remdesivir injection meant for covid-19 treatment.

Many Jharkhand parliamentarians and legislators have released constituency funds for meeting the growing demand of oxygen cylinders and medicines.

BOX

Weekly progress of positive cases and deaths

April 1-7: 6707 /38

April 8-14: 16,884 /141

April 15-21: 29,564 /317

April 22-28: 44,133 /786

Ranchi: The terrible ferocity of the second wave of covid-19 infection across Jharkhand can well be assessed by looking back to the growth of cases and fatalities in April during which over 1 lakh cases and more than 1400 deaths were reported alone. The state, which had discovered its first 1 lakh cases in seven months between March 31-October 27 last year, detected the same number of cases in just one month in April this year. However, the mortality growth is very disturbing as the state recorded even more number of deaths in April than what it had together reported in the first 12 months of pandemic’s outbreak. While Jharkhand registered a total of 1,113 covid-19 deaths till March 31 this year, it added another 1,427 deaths in just 29 days in April. According to state health department’s bulletin, Jharkhand discovered 1,03,249 cases and reported 1,427 deaths between April 1-29. It, however, saw 48,770 recoveries during this period. These cases came after testing 10.02 lakh samples with positivity rate stood at 10% (out of 100 samples tested, 10 returned positive) indicating greater spread of the infection. The growth of cases broke all previous records in turbulent April, The state reported highest ever single day spike in positive cases and mortality on April 28 when 8075 cases were discovered and 149 deaths were registered. Till April 29, the state has 55,877 active cases. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Record 15,000-plus cases in state in a day Chief secretary dies of Covid Summer vacation in universities, colleges from today Bihar clears ₹4,000cr for free vaccination to all aged 18-45 years Jharkhand during last year peak had discovered 3331 cases on August 31 and that too after holding a special testing drive on campaign mode. After April 20 this year, the state has been discovering more than 5000 cases on daily basis. Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, which is the hardest hit by the pandemic and stood at the top of the covid list, alone discovered over 32,000 cases and registered 548 deaths out of the 1 lakh cases and 1427 deaths reported from across the state. According to April 30 morning bulletin, the state has thus far reported a total of 227,450 cases including 55,877 active cases, 169,033 recoveries and 2540 deaths. Seven days covid-19 growth rate in the state was 2.10% against the national average of 1.18%. The state’s all parameters on covid-19 stood poor in comparison to the national average. On April 29, the seven-day covid-19 growth rate in the state was 2.55% against the national average of 1.36%. While state’s seven days doubling period was 27.52 days, the national average was 51.48 days. Jharkhand’s recovery rate was 74.31% against the national 82.10%. The state’s mortality rate stood at 1.11% against the national average of 1.10%. The rising number of cases in the state has put the health care and services in crisis causing much trouble to patients, many of them had died in want of adequate and timely treatment. The state is facing acute shortage of oxygen supported beds and life saving drugs particularly remdesivir injection meant for covid-19 treatment. Many Jharkhand parliamentarians and legislators have released constituency funds for meeting the growing demand of oxygen cylinders and medicines. BOX Weekly progress of positive cases and deaths April 1-7: 6707 /38 April 8-14: 16,884 /141 April 15-21: 29,564 /317 April 22-28: 44,133 /786