Over 150 pilgrims from Prayagraj stuck in war-torn Iran

When Syed Ghazanfar Abbas, a former TTE in the railways, left home on May 25 with his son Sarwar Abbas and daughter Tathhir Fatima for pilgrimage to Iraq and Iran, the family was not only happy but also thanked the Almighty for this opportunity. Syed Ghazanfar Abbas with his son Sarwar Abbas at airport while leaving for Iraq and Iran. (File photo)

However, the situation is no longer the same in war-torn Iran and now the relatives of Abbas, a Rani Mandi resident, are a worried lot as the family was supposed to return to Delhi on June 13, but they are still stuck there.

Over 150 pilgrims from the district are stuck in Iran and their family members are awaiting their safe return.

Abbas’s younger brother Syed Zafar Abbas, an advocate in Allahabad High Court, said that unexpected war-like conditions have left the entire family in a lurch.

“My elder brother had left for pilgrimage to Iraq and Iran on May 25. When he reached Najaf in Iran via Iraq on May 29, he shared every information related to his well being. From Najaf, my brother reached Tehran via Kum on June 7. From there, he had a flight to Delhi on June 13,” he said.

However, he further informed, on the same day that conditions deteriorated between the two countries owing to which the flight was cancelled. Repeated attempts to contact his brother failed, but finally on June 15, he came to know that his brother’s family was safe. He further said that prayers were needed every minute as the situation in Iran was not at all good.

Syed Zafar Abbas said that the entire family and relatives were praying for the safe return of his brother and children.

Appeal made to the government

Before the war between Iran and Israel started, more than 150 pilgrims from the district had gone to Iran for haj. They were slated to return on June 13, but due to cancellation of flights, all the pilgrims are presently stuck in Iran.

District unit president of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rameez Naqvi met the district magistrate, Prayagraj and handed over a memorandum addressed to Home minister Amit Shah. He has demanded to bring back all Indian citizens safely to India. Several residents of Handia, Phulpur, Mian Ka Pura, Jhunsi, Dariyabad, Kareli, Ranimandi, Hanumanganj, Rasoolpur and other localities of Prayagraj are presently stuck in Iran.