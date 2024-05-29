Over 2,500 people rendered homeless in Tripura due to cyclone ‘Remal’

Over 2,500 people were rendered homeless, and more than 550 houses were damaged due to incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in Tripura triggered by cyclone ‘Remal’, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has said. An uprooted tree after the landfall of cyclone Remal in Agartala, Tripura on May 27. (PTI Photo)

The homeless were provided shelter at 30 relief camps, an SEOC official said.

Meanwhile, 469 houses were partly damaged with 97 severely damaged and another 7 houses fully damaged in different parts of the state, as of Tuesday. Most rivers are now below flood level.

Apart from Agartala, Jirania and Mohanpur in West district, Jampuijala in Sepahijala district, Amarpur and Karbook in Gomati district, Gandatwisa in Dhalai district, a few parts of Khowai district were affected the most during cyclone.

The state received 167.7 mm rainfall on average, with the highest rainfall recorded in Unakoti district (252. 4 mm) and the lowest at the South district (168.0mm).

The India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall to occur at many places across the state on Wednesday.

Amidst the cyclone, total 686 electric poles were damaged, 234 km electric transmission lines were disrupted, and 82 transformers were left out of order, informed Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

As many as 397 hectares of cultivable land belonging to 1,764 farmers were affected in the flood in different districts, leading to a cumulative loss of nearly ₹8.30 crore, with damage of an estimated 384 MT of standing crops.

The Tripura government had on Sunday issued a red alert for four districts – South, Khowai, Dhalai and West.

All schools, educational institutions and anganwadi centres remain shut on May 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure.