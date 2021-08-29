Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 258,000 people across 16 districts affected by floods in Assam

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Lakhimpur is the worst-hit region.
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Image of representation. (File photo)

More than 258,000 people across 16 districts of Assam have been affected by floods caused by heavy downpours in the past few days and more than 6,200 are reported to have been displaced and staying in relief camps, officials informed on Sunday.

“The water levels of major rivers are showing a receding trend and there’s no alert for more heavy rainfall in the next few days. Hopefully, the situation will improve rapidly soon. Thankfully, there have been no human deaths reported across the state thus far,” said Dhiraj Saud, state project coordinator, ASDMA.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Lakhimpur is the worst-hit where over 105,257 people are affected, followed by Majuli (57256) and Dhemaji (35539).

The other affected districts are Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

Forty revenue circles and 732 villages in the affected districts have been affected by floods. Nearly 24,705 hectares of standing crop have also been submerged in the affected districts, the ASDMA stated.

A total of 91 relief camps have been set up in 10 of the affected districts and 6,218 people who have been displaced due to flooding in Chirang, Dhemaji, Majuli and Bongaigaon districts are residing in relief camps at present.

While over 239,000 domestic animals and poultry have been affected by floods, no human lives have been lost to date. A total of 78 houses have been damaged due to floods.

