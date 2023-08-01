Over 27k transformers across U.P. suffer damage within 25 days

LUCKNOW More than 27,000 transformers across the state have suffered damaged between July 1 and 25. According to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), an increased demand for power in the wake of the hot and humid weather is putting a great stress on transformers and causing them damage. For representation only (HT File)

An official of UPPCL, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Peak demand has increased by around 28,000 MW due to the hot and humid weather. This has put an unexpected stress on the transformers. Around 27,000 transformers have been damaged between July 1 and 25.”

According to UPPCL officials, a major reason behind transformers getting damaged is overloading. Around 10,610 transformers were damaged due to overloading alone. Apart from this, 2,005 transformers were damaged due to unbalancing, 41 due to poor earthing, 616 due to lack of oil inside it, 614 due to shorting of LT cable, 914 due to high tension connection, 4,203 due to cable fault, and 3,718 due to line fault.

However, Avadhesh Verma, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, said, “The summers arrive every year but the poor preparation to handle the increased demand is leading to the damage. On average, 1,081 transformers were reportedly being damaged every day in July. The officials claim that transformers are getting damaged due to overloading, lack of oil, cable fault, and other reasons but they will never tell the real cause of transformers getting damaged which is the supply of poor-quality transformers to UPPCL.”

Verma added, “There is a nexus of suppliers and officials involved in getting the transformers damaged. Just imagine if 30,000 transformers suffer damage every month, crores of money would have to be used for their repairs.”

Similarly, the patron of U.P. Rajya Vidyut Junior Engineer Sangathan, Satnam Singh said, “These problems are being faced because of poor maintenance. Also, the UPPCL management should prepare itself for increased load every year.”

On this, Verma adds, “Every year, there is a 15% increase in power consumption in the state, so the capacity of transformers is required to be increased in the same proportion. Every engineer must be asked to reassess the load in their respective area before the onset of summers. If engineers fail to put up accurate figures, then they should be held accountable.”

The UPPCL has decided to give ₹10 lakh per month to every distribution block for maintenance work . The amount would be carried forward to next month (if not spent).