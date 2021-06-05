Over 2k kids infected in Jamshedpur so far

A total of 2,114 children below 14 years of age have been infected with coronavirus in Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum) since its outbreak last year, while only one has died during the period, according to an analysis of the district health bulletin. This is significant as Jharkhand was preparing for the probable third wave of Covid-19 which is was likely to affect those below 14 years the most.

As per official statistics of Jamshedpur , the state's second worst hit district by the pandemic after capital city Ranchi, of the total children infected, 1,180 were male and the rest female. Tata Steel medical advisor Dr Rajan Chaudhry on Saturday said 110 infected children below the age of 14 years were treated at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) till date, of which only one child died due to comorbidities. “Covid-19 is feared to affect children most in its third wave because there’s no vaccine for them as yet,” said Dr Chaudhry.

According to officials, there are about 4 lakh children below 14 years of age in East Singhbhum. As per an Indian Academy of Paediatricians (IAP) estimate, Jamshedpur presently has 70 child specialists, 195 normal beds and 19 ventilators. This translates into one normal bed for every 2,052 children, one doctor per 5,715 children and one ventilator per 21,053 children.

IAP-Jamshedpur president Dr Mintu Akhouri Sinha said the resource gap was so huge that it’s not possible to reduce it in the near future. “The best option is optimum use of available resources and minimise requirement of hospitalisation and ICU beds. Early detection of cases through Rapid Antigen Test, as RT-PCR results take longer, and immediate treatment, preferably in home isolation,” Dr Akhouri said.

He said IAP has submitted a detailed road map paper to prepare for the probable third wave to the district health department. “We have advised to set up isolation centres at community buildings and schools for Covid-19 positive children with their mothers in every village, training of ANMs, sahiyas and sevikas so that they provide preliminary treatment in villages,” said Dr Akhouri.

The district administration has already set up a 50-bed ICU at Jamshedpur Sadar Hospital, while all block hospitals have been asked to set up 30-bed ICUs, said civil surgeon Dr AK Lal . “Another 59-bed ICU for children will be functional at MGMMCH within next few days apart from the existing NICU and paediatric ICU (PICU). TMH and other big private hospitals have been asked to set up separate 200-300-bed children wards where mothers can stay with sick children ,” he said.

Besides, process was on to identify suitable space for a new PICU and NICU in the district as per state government’s directions, the civil surgeon said.

Meanwhile, West Singhbhum health department nodal officer Sachindra Kumar Baraik said they were setting up a 40-bed PICU at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital (CSH). The district has reported 231 children below 14 years testing Covid-19 positive between May 2020 and April 2021.