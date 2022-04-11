Over 3 decades on, Allahabad HC overturns acquittal of rape accused
While overturning the 1989 acquittal of a rape accused, the Allahabad high court has stated that courts were expected to try and decide cases of sexual crime against women with utmost sensitivity.
“A socially sensitised judge was a better armour in cases of crime against women than long clauses of penal provisions,” the court observed while awarding a sentenced of 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment, with a fine of ₹25,000, to the accused Dharma (one name).
“The conviction of the accused respondent can rest on the sole testimony of the prosecutrix provided she is a sterling witness; her testimony is credible, truthful and trustworthy,” the court said.
Allowing an appeal by the state government challenging the acquittal of the rape accused by the sessions court, Farrukhabad, a division bench comprising Justices Suneet Kumar and Vikram D Chauhan observed, “Such cases need to be dealt with sternly and severely.”
According to prosecution, the accused (Dharma) caught hold of the complainant’s 9-year-old daughter in a field and raped her on May 21, 1988.
The sessions court on February 25, 1989 acquitted the accused on the ground that the prosecution had failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt.
Hence, the state government filed an appeal against the acquittal.
On examining the victim’s cross-examination, which ran into nine typed pages, the high court noted that the trial court, defence counsel and prosecution severely grilled the victim. Despite this, she did not budge from the prosecution’s version, the court highlighted.
Besides, the court found no major contradiction in her statement. Therefore, it was of the opinion that her testimony was truthful, credible and trustworthy.
“It is settled legal position that evidence of rape victim stands at par with evidence of an injured witness -- injury of the rape victim being physical as well as psychological in the form of traumatised assault and ravishment of her chastity and womanhood,” the court observed.
In its judgment dated March 14, 2022, the high court relied on the judgment of apex court in the case of Sham Singh v. State of Haryana where it was held that unless there were compelling reasons, courts should not find difficulty to act on the testimony of the victim alone to convict an accused where her testimony inspires confidence and is found to be reliable.
Therefore, the court concluded that the charge against the accused was proved beyond reasonable doubt.
Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo
After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14. Shiromani Akali Dal, which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.
Over 600 UP colleges fail eligibility test for running nursing courses
Over 600 colleges, which were planning to start nursing/paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh, could not clear the inspection (test), mandatory before starting such courses. In all 1,160 colleges had applied for permission to start the courses from the directorate of medical education, UP between 2017 and 2021. A total 200 applicants backed out when the dates for inspection was assigned for their campuses. Over 600 colleges, where inspection took place recently, were found below standard.
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
